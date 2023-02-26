Poor road conditions west of Cochrane landing vehicles in ditch

Poor driving conditions west of Cochrane are wreaking havoc with the highways near the mountains this weekend.

Just before 8 a.m., Highway 40 at Range Road 61A was closed due to a vehicle fire. The fire department is on scene and major delays are expected.

Hwy40 at RR61A south of Grovedale - Closed due to vehicle fire. Fire department is on scene. Expect major delays. (7:49am) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) February 26, 2023

The RCMP are advising of poor road conditions on Highway 1 west of Cochrane, where slippery conditions created treacherous conditions Saturday evening. Multiple vehicles were reportedly in the ditch off eastbound Highway 1 just east of the junction of Highway 40.

RCMP are advising the public of poor road conditions along Hwy 1 west of #Cochrane. Weather is causing poor visibility and slippery conditions. Please use extreme caution. Stay up to date at https://t.co/jUuqnfKOkq #ABRoads pic.twitter.com/NVY1GzozbH — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) February 26, 2023

There were reports of black ice in the area.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.