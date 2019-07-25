Credit Unions Of Alberta offered complimentary coffee and pastries at a pop-up cafe at Analog Coffee along 17th Avenue Southwest Thursday morning.

The unusual addition to the coffee shop attempted to educate customers on how credit unions can potentially assist people with achieving their life goals.

"If you are a student, if you are a first time home buyer, if you are trying to start a business, if you are getting ready for retirement, if you are in financial distress or if you just need help with your finances or are considering changing financial institutions we just want to talk about the credit union difference" said Ian Burns, president and CEO of Alberta Central.

"Credit unions benefit their members, the 16 credit unions in Alberta gave back $85 million dollars to their members last year.”

The pop-up event aimed to demonstrate how credit unions actually meet their customers in day-to-day life, while providing valuable information on the benefits of banking with a credit union.

For more information customers can visit www.albertacreditunions.com