Poppy campaign for Veterans Food Bank underway at Crossroads Market

The poppy campaign is underway at Crossroads Market and you can make a donation for the Veterans Food Bank of Alberta there too.

Visitors to the market are invited to pick up a poppy and leave a non-perishable food item.

They are also accepting toiletries, new socks, gloves, toques and cash.

Organizers said the market was the perfect place for the event.

"We've been told that the struggle is stronger than it's ever been before," said Crossroads Market manager Nicole Schon, "and so we thought, we have the space and the opportunity and the means to be able to help, so we wanted just to have a collection."

Donations for poppies continues through next weekend.