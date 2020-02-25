CALGARY -- The City of Calgary is seeking public input on the potential redrawing of ward boundaries in an effort to ensure each councillor represents a similar number of constituents ahead of the 2021 general election.

"A ward boundary review is done to equalize the population as best as were able and subject to the policy council has passed," explained Laura Kennedy, City of Calgary returning officer. "Cities grow, as we know, people move to areas where they can afford to live and because of that we have to adjust, and we have to adjust before the next election."

There are currently significant population deviations in:

Ward 3 (deviation of -22.9)

Ward 7 (-15.9)

Ward 12 (+20.0)

To balance the deviations, the city has proposed two scenarios for redrawing ward boundaries. To review maps of the proposed scenarios, to see a list of scheduled open house dates regarding the proposals and to submit your feedback visit City of Calgary – Ward Boundary Review

In the first, referred to as Ward Boundary Scenario A, the following areas would join new wards:

Ward 3

Macewan Glen (Currently Ward 4)

Sandstone Valley (Currently Ward 4)

Ward 4

Greenview Industrial Park (Currently Ward 7)

Ward 7

Renfrew (Currently Ward 9)

Bridgeland/Riverside (Currently Ward 9)

A section of Winston Heights/Mountview (Currently Ward 4)

Downtown Commercial Core (Currently Ward 8)

Downtown West End (Currently Ward 8)

Ward 8

Beltline (Currently Ward 7)

Lakview (Currently Ward 11)

North Glenmore Park (Currently Ward 11)

Glenmore Park (Currently Ward 11)

Ward 11

Cliff Bungalow (Currently Ward 8)

Fairview Industrial (Currently Ward 9)

Fairview (Currently Ward 9)

Ward 12

Douglasdale/Glen (Currently Ward 14)

Ward 14

Cranston (Currently Ward 12)

Fish Creek Park (Currently Ward 12)

In the second proposal, referred to as Ward Boundary Scenario B, the following areas would join new wards:

Ward 3

Macewan Glen (Currently Ward 4)

Sandstone Valley (Currently Ward 4)

Beddington Heights (Currently Ward 4)

Ward 4

Greenview Industrial Park (Currently Ward 7)

Winston Heights/Mountview (Currently Ward 7)

Tuxedo Park (Currently Ward 7)

Mount Pleasant (Currently Ward 7)

Renfrew (Currently Ward 9)

Bridgeland/Riverside (Currently Ward 9)

Ward 7

Downtown Commercial Core (Currently Ward 8)

Downtown West End (Currently Ward 8)

Ward 8

Beltline (Currently Ward 7)

Lakview (Currently Ward 11)

North Glenmore Park (Currently Ward 11)

Glenmore Park (Currently Ward 11)

Ward 9

South Foothills (Currently Ward 12)

Riverbend (Currently Ward 12)

Douglasdale/Glen (Currently Ward 12)

Shepard Industrial (Currently Ward 12)

Section 23 (Currently Ward 12)

East Shepard Industrial (Currently Ward 12)

12K (Currently Ward 12)

12A (Currently Ward 12)

12B (Currently Ward 12)

Ward 11