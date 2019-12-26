CALGARY -- WARNING: This story contains imagery which some readers may find disturbing.

A man's body was found on 16 Avenue NW late Thursday evening in the community of Montgomery after residents reported to police hearing shots fired in the area.

Police were called to the area of 16 Avenue and Home Road NW just before 9 p.m.

EMS confirmed to CTV News Calgary a male was found dead on the road. Police said he had been shot.

Calgary EMS said no one else was injured.

Investigators had closed a section of the road between 46 Street and Home Road NW and taped off nearby Shell and Esso gas stations as of 10 p.m.

There has been no word on arrests, or further detail on the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

Police said they were looking for a suspect, but did not have an identification or description of a person. Officers were canvassing the neighbouring communities for surveillance footage from homes and businesses.

The homicide unit, along with K-9 and HAWCS were also on scene.

Police could not say Thursday evening whether Friday morning traffic would be affected.