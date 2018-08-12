The government has issued a ban on all open fires, including campfires at campgrounds, in southern Alberta because of continued hot and dry weather in the region.

The ban is in effect for the southern section of the Calgary Forest Area, south of Highway 532 to the northern boundary of Waterton Lakes National Park.

This week, the province put a fire restriction into place for the same area.

The ban also prohibits the use of fireworks and exploding targets.

Gas or propane stoves, barbecues and portable propane fireplaces are still allowed.

If you are found to be violating a fire ban, you could be subject to a $287 fine and could be responsible for the costs of fighting a fire.

For more information, consult the Alberta Fire Ban website.