CALGARY -- Approximately one per cent of the nearly 24,000 people who have enrolled in the province's rapid testing travel program have tested positive for COVID-19, Alberta Health announced Friday.

The data, updated for the first time in nearly a month, indicated that 1.51 per cent of the people who were first tested for COVID-19 upon arrival in Canada, had the illness.

Travellers who committed themselves to a second test, conducted six or seven days after the first, resulted in another 0.75 per cent of people testing positive.

The two tests were conducted on 23,956 people and had a positive test rate of 1.14 per cent.

The province says the testing pilot is for the benefit of Alberta's recovery.

"Safely exploring ways to resume travel is an important step in Alberta’s economic recovery," a statement on the official website reads. "The pilot program will help us collect critical information that will ensure changes to public health measures are informed by strong scientific evidence. Strong measures will be kept in place to limit the spread of COVID-19."

There are no further details on when the pilot will be expanded to Edmonton International Airport.

23 INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS TO CALGARY HAD COVID-19 CASES

Since Jan. 1, government data indicates there were 23 flights that landed in Calgary that had at least one guest who was found to have contracted the disease.

The statistics are shared in order to alert any possible passengers in adjacent rows that they could be a close contact of the active cases of COVID-19.

WestJet operated 15 of the affected flights, the report shows: