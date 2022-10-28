Possible abduction in Innisfail, Alta., has police looking to the public for help

Mounties in Innisfail, Alta., are investigating a possible abduction after a disturbing incident on Friday.

Concerned citizens called police shortly after 4 p.m., saying they had witnessed a woman screaming and trying to get out of the passenger side of a car at the intersection of 49 Street and 50 Avenue.

According to the witnesses, the woman was pulled back into the car by the driver, a man, before he drove off.

Innisfail RCMP say the vehicle is believed to have left town, west on 49 Street.

Investigators have obtained surveillance images of a suspect vehicle and are sharing those images with the public.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the vehicle or its occupants is asked to the RCMP in Innisfail at 403-227-3342.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by: