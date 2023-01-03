Possible explosive found in truck, Lethbridge police investigate

Lethbridge police blocked off a scene on Tuesday to investigate a possible explosive.

Officials say police were called to the scene in the 1000 block of 13 Street South at approximately 12:30 p.m. for reports that a dangerous device was found inside a moving truck.

Lethbridge police say the driver of the truck is out of the vehicle and a number of homes in the area have been evacuated as a precaution.

"Members of the public are directed to avoid the area until further notice," police said in a statement on Tuesday.

No further information is available at this time.