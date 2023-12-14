Possible 'wood-like material' in baby food prompts recall

Several batches of baby food from a Calgary-based company are being recalled due to the possible presence of "wood-like material" in its products.

Baby Gourmet Foods says two different types of its Little Gourmet Organic Mealtime are included in the recall.

Health Canada, in its recall notice sent on Wednesday, said it was triggered by a consumer complaint.

They include 130-gram sizes of Little Gourmet Veggie Beef Lasagna and Little Gourmet Veggie Chicken and Pasta.

The lot codes affected by the recall have best before dates of Feb. 21 and 22, March 3 and 6 and Sept. 12 and 13, 2024.

"No other Baby Gourmet or Little Gourmet products are affected by this recall and no incidents related to these products have been reported to date," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Health Canada says the Canada Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to other products being recalled.

Jen Carlson, the co-founder of Baby Gourmet, says safety is the top priority at the company.

"As a company founded for our own families, our commitment to quality is deeply personal. We want to emphasize our unwavering dedication to providing naturally healthy and clean food to support parents on their unique food journey with their little ones," she said.

The company says any customers who found they've purchased the items included in the recall should either return the products where they bought them or throw them out immediately.

Further information and updates can be found on Health Canada's recall notice.