LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- In an attempt to reduce more people contracting COVID-19, all schools and post-secondary institutions have closed in Alberta.

The province announced Tuesday that students will be able to move forward to the next grade level, and grade 12 students will be able to graduate if their marks meet the criteria.

Lethbridge School Division Superintendent Cheryl Gilmore said they’re looking at different ways for approximately 11,873 students to continue their schooling from home.

“We don’t want to just quickly rule out a bunch of learning resources without being very thoughtful and precise," Gilmore said. "(The next issue is to determine) what that looks like, so that everyone has a common understanding of how the access learning - how their contact with teachers - will continue into the future."

Gilmore said if the government guidelines are as they stand now, graduations would be canceled.

Online classes for Lethbridge college students begin on Wednesday. Some courses were already equipped for an online setup, which made the transition slightly easier for those instructors.

Faculty for Digital Communications and Media instructor Kris Hodgson-Bright said a lot of the students in the in the program are outfitted with the latest Mac laptop with up to date software for their video presentations like Adobe Suites.

“They’re comfortable and set up with that material and so there’s no new software that they have to go and get because of that," he said.

"Our program is lucky," he added. "They’re set up that way, (whereas) there’s a lot of other programs, even within our school, that are not set up in that way but they’ve been really accommodating to provide the software licenses to those students.”

Students in the program have been told that if their assignments require them to talk to people in the community, they can do so only if they feel comfortable, too.

The Lethbridge School District is hoping to roll out online learning to families by next week or hopefully sooner. The University of Lethbridge will also start online classes Wednesday.