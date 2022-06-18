Postal woes: Calgary business owner questions 'ridiculous' shipping costs

Dustin Paisley is the owner of Calgary clothing company Local Laundry. Dustin Paisley is the owner of Calgary clothing company Local Laundry.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina