Postmedia to move 12 Alberta papers to digital-only, will make layoffs

Postmedia is moving a dozen of its Alberta community newspapers to digital-only formats, eyeing more outsourcing deals for printing and laying off workers.

The moves were announced Wednesday in an internal memo to staff obtained by The Canadian Press that describes the measures as part of a “tremendous” transformation plan geared toward managing costs.

“Businesses everywhere have been facing similar pressures from a widespread economic contraction that has intensified over the past six months. We have seen this in technology, manufacturing, and in media,” said Andrew MacLeod, Postmedia's president and chief executive.

“That intensified pressure means that we must accelerate our transformation.”

Phyllise Gelfand, Postmedia's vice-president of communications, confirmed the changes in an email to The Canadian Press, but would not offer any specifics.

MacLeod's memo said the plan will result in an unspecified number of roles being eliminated across Postmedia over the coming months through hiring restrictions and layoffs.