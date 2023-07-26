Pot left on stove produces minor fire in downtown residence

A fire in a downtown Calgary residence was put out before any damage could be done Wednesday.

Around 10:50 a.m., crews responded to a call about a fire at 618 Fifth Ave. S.W.

Smoke was showing when crews arrived.

The fire was caused by a pot on a stove, a fire spokesperson confirmed.

It was quickly extinguished.

No one was hurt and there was no damage.

Meanwhile, a second small fire was reported downtown, around 11:15 a.m., when a shopping cart caught fire near a building at 607 1A St. S.W.

No one was hurt in that one, either.

Investigations into both blazes are underway.