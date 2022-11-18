Potential 5.1 per cent tax increase for Lethbridge residents, budget deliberations wrap up

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

It's been a long week of number crunching at city hall in Lethbridge.

At the start of budget deliberations city council, acting as the economic standing policy committee, forecast a 3.77 per cent property tax increase in each of the next four years.

Now, residents are looking at increases of 5.1 per cent.

“I would like a zero, I mean, who wouldn't want a zero? Who wouldn't want a minus two per cent or minus three per cent?” said Mayor Blaine Hyggen.

“You know, having three years of not having, just three years of zero, but a previous year of very low as well and it's tough to continue when I know that the last three years came at a 10.3 per cent inflation.”

If ratified the new budget would see taxes on a $285,800 single family home go up $129.93 a year.

The increased tax hike is due to the approval of a number of new initiatives.

On Friday, Economic Development Lethbridge’s operational excellence project was approved, costing $51,694 in 2023, $84,261 in 2024, $106,624 in 2025 and $129,434 in 2026 to keep with the cost of inflation and replace the organization's aging website and digital platform.

Lethbridge council 2022

Environment Lethbridge could be seeing an additional $28,000 per year in each of the next four years with council granting a fee for service.

The biggest budget item was $16-million for the Lethbridge Police Service to add 37.5 positions to the force.

“Having that increase and as I mentioned, some of the minimal dollar amount of increase on each persons taxation to have that service in our community at that level of what was presented to us is great,” Hyggen said.

The Lethbridge Fire Department is hoping to add 13 new firefighters, at a cost of $6 million.

With deliberations wrapped up, council will now formally vote to approve the budget at their next council meeting, likely on Nov. 29. In accordance with the Municipal Government Act requirements, council must approve the budget by Dec. 31, 2022.