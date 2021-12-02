Potential for flurries in Calgary as the weekend nears

You read that right – it's nearly the exact same headline as yesterday.

Overnight, wind gusts pushed to the 80 km/h range in SW Alberta, but that wasn't enough to keep the warnings around – as of this writing, only a snowfall warning for High Level remains, associated with a large low that will begin its journey across the prairie provinces today. We're still anticipating wind from the west offering out another above-seasonal high early, but that temperature will come crashing into a downtrend in the wake of this low.

The associated cold front is swinging through near noon, and snow carrying into the afternoon is likely. The overnight model renderings have enhanced the duration of the event, but kept the rate of snowfall relatively the same. Parts of our province will still aim for two to four centimetres, but Calgary's sights are higher now. Expect the heaviest of that snowfall past the dinner hour.

Overnight Friday, a low forming in Montana will push through, and its northern face will deliver another wave of snow to the southern parts of our province. The low will track eastward in a hurry, so expect the brunt of it to have fallen by the time the sun’s up Saturday.

Thereafter, our jet's fallen away, and the force of this cold front today isn’t matched or countered by any opposition. It will be cool for a few.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Early sun and light southwest wind, late morning/north wind, snow (4-7 cm)

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -9 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: some cloud, snow begins, low -7 C

Saturday:

Snow early (2-3 cm), then mainly cloudy

Daytime high: -4 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -9 C

Sunday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -9 C

Monday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -8 C

Evening: some cloud, low -12 C

Peter took in the sunshine from his office building and sent this along:

