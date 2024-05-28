CALGARY
Calgary

    • Potential for precipitation Wednesday and Thursday but expect a more stable Friday

    Wednesday will come with some sunshine but it will also be gusty all day, with the chance of pop-up showers and the risk of a thunderstorm by the supper hours and in the evening:

    Thursday, in the very early morning hours, expect rain.

    A few snowflakes mixed in are even possible, as the temperature early Thursday morning will be closer to 4 C).

    Throughout the day, expect on-and-off showers.

    We'll get into more stable weather for Friday.

