Potential for precipitation Wednesday and Thursday but expect a more stable Friday

Wednesday will come with some sunshine but it will also be gusty all day, with the chance of pop-up showers and the risk of a thunderstorm by the supper hours and in the evening:

Thursday, in the very early morning hours, expect rain.

A few snowflakes mixed in are even possible, as the temperature early Thursday morning will be closer to 4 C).

Throughout the day, expect on-and-off showers.

We'll get into more stable weather for Friday.