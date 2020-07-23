CALGARY -- Calgary’s forecast is a carbon copy from yesterday; we have severe storm potential once again… plus, where best to view Neowise!

Yesterday resulted in a fair number of severe thunderstorm warnings, but the vast majority held fast north of us, and Calgary dodged out. Today, we’re watching for a similar circumstance, and Calgary continues to deal with some extraordinary CAPE (Convective Available Potential Energy, or "storm fuel").

It starts as I write this. A shortwave trough is swinging through early today, offering a wave of early thunderstorms, many of which are non-severe. This addition of moisture, however, plants the seed for severe weather later this afternoon. Calgary, too, deals with this "seed planting" in a different manner, as a wave of cloud has rolled up from the south and will keep some of yesterday’s heat trapped near the surface. It’s all storm fuel.

So, for this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon, we could run the risk for storms to roll off the foothills with a largely northeastward trajectory. How far south they develop is yet to be determined, and remains the critical factor in determining whether Calgary sees watches or warnings.

As far as severity goes, once again we see a non-zero chance for tornado development, this time in a band passing over the QEII north of Calgary. Hail remains the largest potential threat, with hail the size of golf balls possible.

While eyes are going to be skyward here, tonight’s peak viewing for the comet Neowise, which is beyond a once-in-a-lifetime event. This celestial event won’t be back for over six millennia. If you’re in Calgary and interested in viewing, the best I can recommend is to drive southeast out of the city; it will be to the northwest over the mountains. With storm-cloud potential much higher north of the city, the best bet for low-light viewing off the horizon is away from those clouds and the mountains.

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy, afternoon/evening thundershowers

Daytime high: 26°

Evening: some cloud, low 13°

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy, afternoon/evening thundershowers

Daytime high: 20°

Evening: clearing, low 8°

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 21°

Evening: largely clear, low 11°

Sunday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 23°

Evening: clear, low 12°

Monday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 26°

Evening: clear, low 14°

Craig caught up with a calm morning in Fish Creek Provincial Park and sent along this lovely shot!

