The airline and the union representing the airline's pilots have agreed to mediation and, if required, binding arbitration.

According to WestJet, the airline and the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) agreed to a settlement on Friday through the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.

The progress in negotiations comes 15 days after 91 per cent of WestJet pilots voted in favour of striking.At that time, ALPA said the two sides were divided on compensation, working conditions and job security. Despite the strike vote, at no time did the union serve the mandatory 72 hour notice of job action. The pilots were legally able to strike as of May 19 but the union committed to not disrupting travel during the May long weekend.

