Poulin, Bach lead Canada's scoring burst in 9-0 win over Japan in women's hockey
Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice and had an assist for Canada in a 9-0 win over Japan at the women's world hockey championship Sunday.
Victoria Bach also had a three-point game for the defending champions with a goal and two assists.
Emma Maltais, Ella Shelton, Blayre Turnbull, Jamie Lee Rattray, Sarah Fillier and Sarah Potomak each contributed a goal to Canada's third straight win to start the tournament.
In her first start, Emerance Maschmeyer didn't handle a shot until the final minute of the second period and repelled the five she did face.
Japan starter Akane Konishi stopped 28 of 32 shots before she was relieved by Riko Kawaguchi midway through the second period of the first game between the two countries in 22 years. Kawaguchi made 22 saves.
Canada caps the preliminary round Tuesday against the U.S., which is unbeaten after two games and meets the Swiss on Monday. The top four teams in each pool advance to Thursday's quarterfinals.
The semifinals are Saturday followed by Sunday's medal games in Herning, Denmark..
Japan finished a best-ever sixth in last year's world championship in Calgary and posted the same result in February's Winter Olympics in Beijing.
But almost half the roster turned over, which made for a young Japanese team in Denmark with 13 players aged 22 or younger.
The International Ice Hockey Federation's removal of Russia from tournaments because of that country's invasion of Ukraine shifted Japan into Pool A's top five seeds in Herning alongside Canada, the U.S., Finland and Switzerland.
Canada played its second game in less than 24 hours following a 4-1 win over the Swiss on Saturday.
But Japan took five minor penalties in the first period as it struggled to contain the Canadians. Three stick infractions in the first five minutes made way for two early Canadian power-play goals.
Fillier scored another in the third as Canada went 3-for-8 in the game with an extra attacker.
Canada pinned the Japanese in their own zone for the majority of the game. The Canadians generated more scoring chances from close range as Japan's defence began to break down.
Bach scored her first career world championship goal with Maltais, Shelton, Potomak and Rattray collecting their first goals of this tournament.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2022.
BREAKING | Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
Deputy PM Freeland responds to harassment incident in Alberta
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has responded to an incident of verbal harassment in Alberta after video of the encounter was widely circulated on social media. Politicians of all stripes have also expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
Quebec election campaign begins as CAQ holds commanding lead in polls
The Quebec provincial election campaign is set to officially begin today, giving party leaders about five weeks to win over voters ahead of the Oct. 3 vote.
Infectious disease experts aren't all on the same page about COVID booster mandates
As Western University imposes a booster mandate on students and staff -- an effort it says is to lessen the risk of COVID-19 transmission this fall -- not all infectious disease experts are on the same page about the benefits.
BREAKING | Six people reported missing Saturday believed to be those killed in Barrie collision: police
Six young adults who were reported missing early Saturday morning are believed to have died in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie.
NASA is heading back to the Moon — and Canada's coming, too
On Monday, NASA is taking the first step to bringing humans back to the Moon, but this time it's an international collaboration, one that will see Canadian technology and Canadian astronauts making a clear mark on lunar history.
Artemis launch: The rocket, the flight plan and what's next
Years late and billions over budget, NASA's new moon rocket makes its debut in a high-stakes test flight before astronauts get on top. The 322-foot (98-metre) rocket will attempt to send an empty crew capsule into a far-flung lunar orbit, 50 years after NASA's famed Apollo moonshots.
Head of Bell says Lisa LaFlamme's departure not related to age, gender or grey hair
The head of Bell Media's parent company says the decision to end Lisa LaFlamme's contract had nothing to do with her age, gender or grey hair. Mirko Bibic, president and CEO of BCE Inc. & Bell Canada, says removing the longtime CTV National News anchor instead reflects massive changes to traditional broadcasting in Canada.
What are the five major parties taking part in Quebec's provincial election?
Quebec's election campaign began on Sunday and Quebecers will go to the polls on Oct. 3; here's a look at the five parties vying to form the province's next government.
