CALGARY -- Canada won the women's world hockey championship for the first time in almost a decade on Tuesday with a 3-2 overtime win over the United States.

Marie-Philip Poulin scored the winner for Canada with a goal that needed video review midway through the 3-on-3 extra period.

The Canadians won gold nine years after claiming it 2012, and after not reaching the final for the first time in the history of the tournament in 2019.

Canada went unbeaten through the championship in Calgary.

Alex Carpenter scored twice for the U.S. in the first period, but Canada drew even in the second on goals from Brianne Jenner and Jamie Lee Rattray.

Earlier, Finland beat Switzerland 3-1 for the bronze medal.

Canada returned to the gold-medal game after falling to host Finland in a 2019 semi-final and taking bronze in Espoo.

The 2020 women's championship was cancelled because of COVID-19. The 2021 tournament was rescheduled to Calgary in August when Nova Scotia called it off in May.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 31, 2021.