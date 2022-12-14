Poverty, safety among top concerns for Calgarians: report
The annual Quality of Life Report from the Calgary Foundation suggests a growing percentage of Calgarians are concerned with the rate of poverty and safety in the city.
Roughly 79 per cent of Calgarians surveyed say they are concerned with the city's poverty level in a year that saw the nation's inflation rate reach its highest point in nearly four decades.
Nearly 39 per cent of Calgarians have seen their work hours reduced or experienced a permanent or temporary job loss in 2022, up from 37 per cent in 2021.
This comes as fewer respondents said they made a charitable donation in 2022.
Slightly fewer than 80 per cent made a donation this year, and that percentage has been consistently declining since 2017, when 93 per cent of respondents said they gave to charity.
Meanwhile, 73 per cent of respondents have safety concerns in Calgary, up from 65 per cent in 2021.
The report suggests the older demographic feels less safe in the city, with 83 per cent of respondents aged 55 and up expressing concern compared to 58 per cent of respondents between 18 and 24 years old.
However, the report was not all negative. It also found that a growing number of people are optimistic about Calgary's economic future.
In 2020, just 14 per cent of respondents felt that sense of optimism, compared to 48 per cent this year.
There was also a 20 per cent drop in the number of young Calgarians between the ages of 18 and 24 who planned to leave the city.
Overall, 80 per cent of those surveyed felt a healthy sense of belonging in the city, while 64 per cent say they are happy with their quality of life.
The report is based on survey responses from 1,000 Calgarians randomly selected based on demographic quotas. It carries a margin of error of +/- 3.10 per cent, 19 times out of 20.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says he's not willing to kick health-care reform down the road any longer
The federal and provincial governments appear deadlocked in their negotiations on the future of health care in Canada, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's latest comments suggests he will not be the one to blink first.
LIVE | Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to address caucus
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is addressing his federal caucus on Wednesday morning.
Trade Minister Mary Ng broke ethics rules over contract to friend, commissioner rules
International Trade Minister Mary Ng apologized Tuesday after the federal ethics commissioner concluded she broke the rules by awarding a contract to a friend.
Complaints about CRA up 70 per cent from pre-pandemic year: taxpayers' watchdog
The number of complaints about the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) filed with the taxpayers’ watchdog more than doubled in the last fiscal year compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to Taxpayers' Ombudsperson Francois Boileau.
U.S. Space Force establishes first foreign command in South Korea as threat from North grows
The U.S. military activated its first Space Force command on foreign soil on Wednesday in South Korea, with the unit's new commander saying he is ready to face any threat in the region.
Sandy Hook parents push for changes in the decade since the school shooting
Ten years after the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting, which claimed the lives of 20 first-graders and six adults, parents of the victims continue to push for changes.
EXPLAINED | What is nuclear fusion? The 'major scientific breakthrough' for clean-energy
The U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday about a 'major scientific breakthrough' at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, one of several sites worldwide where researchers have been trying to develop the possibility of harnessing energy from nuclear fusion.
Diabetes drug in short supply in U.S. after celebrities, influencers touted its weight-loss benefits
Ozempic, a drug approved to treat Type 2 diabetes, is in short supply in the U.S. after social media and prominent figures popularized the medication as a solution for weight loss.
Are these Canada's most child-friendly cities? List ranks 51
A recently published list ranks 51 Canadian cities according to how child-friendly they are, with Quebec City at the top as the best city to raise children.
Edmonton
-
'Not approved by city council': Sohi blasts UCP over new Edmonton social issues task force
The Alberta government has a new 12-person team tasked with addressing addictions, crime and homelessness in the capital, but the city's mayor is not happy about how it's being done.
-
Hyman's first hat trick leads Oilers over Predators 6-3
Zach Hyman had a hat trick, Leon Draisaitl scored twice and added three assists and Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 6-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.
-
'Inherited an absolute mess': New spending could push Edmonton tax increase above 5%
Edmonton property taxes are going up. The only question is by how much.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver company says it can demonstrate fusion technology at power plant scale by 2027
On the heels of a major scientific breakthrough in fusion at a lab in California, the CEO of Vancouver-based General Fusion says his company is on track to demonstrate the real-world possibilities of the clean energy technology at the power plant level by the year 2027.
-
Surrey council votes to scrap police transition, B.C. public safety minister responds
Surrey city council voted 6-3 to reinstate the RCMP and to stop the transition to a municipal police force Monday night.
-
'My kids are in there': B.C. mom describes car being stolen while children were inside
A vehicle with two children inside was stolen from outside a Merritt, B.C., school last week, prompting a warning to parents.
Atlantic
-
Messy Wednesday morning commute expected as heavy snow moves to P.E.I. and N.B.
Motorists can expect a messy commute Wednesday morning as heavy snowfall moves into P.E.I. and New Brunswick.
-
Storm Watch: Closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school cancellations and closures for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
-
Transport Canada must be 'more vigilant,' relatives say two years after N.S. sinking
Two years after the sinking of the Chief William Saulis, relatives of the victims say Dec. 15 is a date that provokes painful memories, unanswered questions and frustration over a Transportation Safety Board investigation that still hasn't officially delivered its findings.
Vancouver Island
-
'I needed to be here': Father of missing woman joins Vancouver Island search
On Tuesday afternoon, Tom McDevitt pulled into the Charters River parking lot in Sooke to join in the search for his missing daughter Melissa McDevitt.
-
Woman donates $3.7M island off Vancouver Island to conservation group
A 21.45-hectare island just off the coast of Vancouver Island has been donated to the Islands Trust Conservancy, marking the largest single gift the group has ever received.
-
Defence lawyer in murder trial of escaped B.C. inmate points to lack of blood spatter
The defence lawyer in the B.C. Supreme Court murder trial of an escaped inmate says the jury must acquit his client because the evidence doesn't align with the prosecution's theory of events.
Toronto
-
Inside SickKids: As the operating room sits quiet, staff worry about growing backlog
Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children has cancelled 279 surgeries since the ramp-down order went out in mid-November. As the wait-list increases, so does staff anxiety.
-
Ontario driver shocked to get bill for almost $40,000 to repair utility pole he hit
An Ontario driver said he was shocked eight months after a horrific car crash to get a bill for $37,860 to repair the utility pole he hit.
-
Crews battling two-alarm house fire downtown
Crews are continuing to battle hot spots after an early-morning house fire in downtown Toronto forced the evacuation of a number of homes.
Montreal
-
Girl, 7, killed in hit and run was a Ukrainian refugee, neighbours say
The seven-year-old girl struck by a vehicle in a hit and run in Montreal Tuesday was a Ukrainian refugee, according to neighbours. Dozens of people took part in a vigil Tuesday night to mourn the death of the young girl, who had fled Ukraine with her family.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | First snowstorm of the season heading to Montreal area
A massive storm that is sweeping across the United States is moving toward southern Quebec and could bring the first snowstorm of the season to the Montreal area.
-
Montreal police meet with 87-year-old man in connection with hit-and-run that struck baby in stroller
Montreal police have met with an 87-year-old man in connection to a hit-and-run where a one-year-old baby was struck in Montreal's Outremont borough.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect heavy snow in Ottawa on Friday
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of heavy snow in Ottawa on Friday.
-
No injuries in major barn fire in rural east Ottawa
Ottawa Fire Services says no one has been reported hurt after an abandoned barn full of hay burst into flames Tuesday afternoon in rural east Ottawa.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa city council to vote on budget directions in final meeting of 2022
The final Ottawa city council meeting of 2022 will take place today and next year’s budget is high on the agenda.
Kitchener
-
Stratford, Ont. teen pleads guilty to manslaughter
An 18-year-old Stratford man pleaded guilty in connection with the spring 2022 stabbing death of Zachary Hartman, a musician from Exeter.
-
Plans taking shape as region announces location of first hybrid shelter
The site will be set up on regionally-owned land at 1001 Erbs Road on the border of the City of Waterloo and the Township of Wilmot, the region revealed Tuesday.
-
Three charged in connection to Sunday stabbing incident in Kitchener
Police have charged three men in connection to a stabbing that happened Sunday morning in Kitchener.
Saskatoon
-
Trial date set for Saskatoon woman charged in 9-year-old girl's death
A trial date has been set for a woman charged in a nine-year-old girl’s death.
-
Saskatoon's Loraas Disposal sold to Texas-based company
Saskatoon's Loraas Disposal North has been sold to a waste management company headquartered in Texas.
-
A new spin on charity: Local fundraiser brings wheels to the world
A Saskatoon couple is teaming up with a local bike store to help give the gift of transportation to people around the world.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario driver shocked to get bill for almost $40,000 to repair utility pole he hit
An Ontario driver said he was shocked eight months after a horrific car crash to get a bill for $37,860 to repair the utility pole he hit.
-
Trip to meet online friend turns into nightmare for Sudbury man
A Sudbury man who went to Blind River to spend a night with a girl he had been chatting with online was later raped, court documents of the criminal trial show.
-
Weather alerts and extreme cold warnings in northern Ontario
As wintery weather settles in across northern Ontario, weather alerts have been issued for several communities due to extremely cold temperatures, strong wind gusts and snow.
Winnipeg
-
Kevin Klein elected in Kirkfield Park; keeps seat for PCs
Kevin Klein has been elected the new MLA for Kirkfield Park, maintaining the seat for the PCs.
-
Fatal stabbing at Millennium Library started with argument: police
Three teens are facing charges in the death of a man who was killed after an argument escalated to a stabbing at the Millennium Library over the weekend.
-
Winnipeg airport receives autonomous wheelchairs, a first in North America
Travel will become easier for people with limited mobility at Winnipeg’s airport.
Regina
-
Mill rate increases, additional police funding on the docket as Regina city council begins 2023-24 budget deliberations
Regina's city council begins its deliberations over the 2023 - 2024 annual budgets on Wednesday.
-
'It's unfair': Family of Keesha Bitternose upset with verdict in Dillon Whitehawk trial
Keesha Bitternose's family members say justice was not served after a judge found her killer not guilty of first-degree murder.
-
Court hears Regina councillors' lawsuit against city manager
A court application filed against Regina's city manager by two councillors is set to go before a judge on Tuesday morning.