Power line struck in northwest Calgary Thursday afternoon

CALGARY -

Fire crews and other first responders are on scene in northwest Calgary after a power line was hit Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place on the 100 block of 24 Avenue NW at 3:25 p.m., when Calgary Fire received calls from residents who said they heard two explosions and could see a crane pouring cement hit a power line.

ENMAX is on scene now. EMS assessed one person but there's no word yet on whether anyone was injured or not.

There was no word from Enmax whether power was knocked out in anyone's homes.

This is a developing story.