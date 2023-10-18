Power players: Bandits win 9th straight game as Cale Makar makes a little NHL history

If you're a junior hockey goaltender looking for a way to pile up some shutouts, get to Brooks.

Brendan Holahan earned his first career AJHL shutout Tuesday night in Fort McMurray as the Brooks Bandits blanked the Oil Barons 5-0 in a game played at Centerfire Place.

It was Brooks' ninth win in a row and fourth shutout in 12 games overall as the Bandits' record improved to 11-1.

Ty Mason, Jack Kachkowski, Parker Lalonde, Caelen Fitzpatrick and Logan Sawyer scored for the Bandits.

Final shots favoured the Bandits 36-18 as they won their 13th game in a row off Fort McMurray.

Meanwhile, former Brooks Bandit legend Cale Makar made a little history himself Tuesday, becoming the fastest NHL defenceman to reach 250 points, passing Bobby Orr.

Makar played for the Bandits between 2015 and 2017, leading the team a pair of AJHL championships in 2016 and 2017.

The Bandits go for 10 in a row Wednesday night, when they take on the Bonnyville Pontiacs at 7 p.m.