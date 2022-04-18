Power was restored to more than 9,000 Calgary homes around 9:30 p.m. Monday evening after a brief outage sparked by a couple birds.

A Calgary Fire Department spokesperson said that around 8:15 p.m. a couple of birds made contact with a high voltage wire, which caused a small grassfire.

A fire crew was able to knock down the grassfire.

Approximately 9,040 customers in New Brighton, Copperfield, and Mahogany were affected, Enmax confirmed.