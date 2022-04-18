Advertisement
Power restored in 3 Calgary neighbourhoods after brief outage
Published Monday, April 18, 2022 10:01PM MDT Last Updated Monday, April 18, 2022 10:05PM MDT
Enmax tweeted that power to 9,040 customers in New Brighton, Copperfield, and Mahogany was restored around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Share:
Power was restored to more than 9,000 Calgary homes around 9:30 p.m. Monday evening after a brief outage sparked by a couple birds.
A Calgary Fire Department spokesperson said that around 8:15 p.m. a couple of birds made contact with a high voltage wire, which caused a small grassfire.
A fire crew was able to knock down the grassfire.
Approximately 9,040 customers in New Brighton, Copperfield, and Mahogany were affected, Enmax confirmed.