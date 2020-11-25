CALGARY -- Around 9,000 homes in several northwest Calgary neighbourhoods had their power restored Wednesday after a brief blackout.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Enmax confirmed on social media that it was working to restore power outages that took place in Carrington, Panorama Hills, Evanston, Livingston,Sage Hill, Springbank Hill, Country Hills Village and Coventry Hills.

Apparently, a car hit a power pole on Centre Street, north of the Livingston area.

"We can confirm the outage in several NW neighbourhoods was due to a vehicle incident with a power pole," @ENMAXpower tweeted at 9:21 p.m. "Our crew has restored 4,000 customers with approximately 5,000 remaining."

Shortly before 10 p.m., an Enmax spokesperson confirmed that power had been restored to almost all homes.

She added that crews are continuing work in the area.

Calgary police said that Centre Street around 144th Ave N.E. and Highway 566 will be closed for several hours to allow Enmax crews to fix the power pole.

The company advised affected customers to go to outages.enmax.com/portal for further updates.