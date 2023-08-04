Power utility TransAlta reports $62M profit in Q2
TransAlta Corp. reported a profit of $62 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $80 million in the same quarter last year.
The Calgary-based power utility says the net earnings attributable to common shareholders amounted to 23 cents per basic and diluted share for the second quarter.
That compares with a loss of 30 cents per share for the same period a year earlier.
Revenue in the company's quarter ended June 30 reached $625 million, up from $458 million a year ago.
TransAlta says its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the quarter was $387 million compared with $279 million a year earlier.
Funds from operations totalled $391 million compared with $220 million during the same quarter last year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2023.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Health Canada approves first RSV vaccine for seniors
Health Canada has approved the first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for adults age 60 and over, manufacturer GSK says.
'There simply aren't enough people': Canada’s shortage of anesthesiologists contributing to surgical backlog, group says
Canada’s surgical backlog cannot be cleared without enough anesthesiologists, who are essential for surgeries, the former chair of Ontario’s Anesthesiologists warns.
After 26 years, authorities identify woman whose remains were found along Gilgo Beach parkway
Law enforcement authorities said Friday they have identified a woman whose remains were found as far back as 1996 in different spots along the Long Island coast, some of them near the Gilgo Beach locations of bodies investigators believe were left by a serial killer.
B.C. wildfires: Some residents refuse to evacuate lakefront community only accessible by boat
Boats are the only means of escaping a small lakefront community in B.C.'s Shuswap that's being threatened by the raging East Adams Lake wildfire – but a handful of residents are testing their luck and staying home, despite an evacuation order issued late Wednesday.
Telus announces 6,000-person layoff
Telus Corp. says it is cutting 6,000 jobs. The cuts were made with 'a very heavy heart' and prompted by the 'evolving regulatory, competitive and macroeconomic environment,' the company's president and chief executive, said.
Key takeaways from Trump's arraignment in the special counsel's election subversion case
Former U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in a Washington, DC, federal courthouseto federal criminal charges stemming from his plots to overturn the 2020 election, in a 27-minute proceeding where the first flashes of the defence’s tactics emerged.
Unemployment rate ticks up to 5.5% in July as job creation lags population growth
Canada's unemployment rate rose again last month, as the economy struggles to create enough jobs to match the pace of population growth.
'Really difficult time': What we know, what's being said the day after Trudeaus reveal split
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's separation has generated expressions of sympathy from across the political spectrum, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who told reporters on Thursday that he's reached out to his supply-and-confidence deal partner in the wake of the news. Here's everything we know so far.
Movie reviews: 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' takes a decades-old franchise and makes it feel contemporary
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,' 'Meg 2: The Trench,' 'Shortcomings,' 'A Compassionate Spy'
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Elks fan says wearing paper bag led to his ejection from stadium
Longtime Edmonton Elks fan Cameron Jones wants to know why he was kicked out of Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday. Jones said he was holding a paper bag in his hands when he was ordered to leave by police.
-
Alberta's unemployment rises in July as Calgary, Edmonton remain stable
Alberta's unemployment rate rose four-tenths of a percentage point in July with more people searching for work.
-
Telus announces 6,000-person layoff
Telus Corp. says it is cutting 6,000 jobs. The cuts were made with 'a very heavy heart' and prompted by the 'evolving regulatory, competitive and macroeconomic environment,' the company's president and chief executive, said.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police investigate serious assault in Granville Entertainment District
A serious assault in downtown Vancouver is under investigation, police confirmed Friday.
-
Researcher warns against federal intervention in B.C. port dispute
A labour researcher says he hopes the federal government doesn't rush to intervene in British Columbia's port dispute, even if union members reject a tentative deal with employers today.
-
Blocked exits, combustible waste, exposed wires: Allegations of fire safety violations by Vancouver building owners detailed
Months before flames ripped through an apartment building in Mount Pleasant, fire inspectors were sounding the alarm on the safety of the building.
Atlantic
-
Emergency alert delays in West Hants during the Nova Scotia floods
Nearly two hours passed between when firefighters in West Hants believed an emergency alert was needed and when it went out during flash flooding two weeks ago, and dozens of people didn’t receive it.
-
Price of gas, diesel increases in N.S., N.B., no change in P.E.I.
The price of gas and diesel increased in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick overnight, while prices at the pumps in Prince Edward Island did not change.
-
Elderly pedestrian dies, teen driver arrested for leaving scene of fatal collision: N.B. RCMP
An elderly pedestrian has died following a crash in New Brunswick and an 18-year-old driver has been arrested for allegedly leaving the scene.
Vancouver Island
-
Developer offering reward to find vandals who defaced Hollywood-style neighbourhood sign
A Langford developer is offering up a $2,000 reward for anyone who can provide information to RCMP that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for vandalizing the neighbourhood’s ode to Hollywood.
-
Thousands head to Laketown Ranch as Sunfest gets underway
In the campground of Laketown Ranch near the town of Lake Cowichan, anticipation is building for Vancouver Island’s largest music festival, Sunfest.
-
Langford musician overcomes challenging childhood to perform inspiring songs
Before Jaimey Hamilton discovered the healing power of making music, learning to play the guitar as a child felt like a chore.
Toronto
-
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Toronto tickets. Are they available yet?
A selection of Taylor Swift tickets for Toronto dates with hefty price tags are already on sale days ahead of the official Ticketmaster release.
-
Video shows arson suspect running away from Brampton house moments after it burst into flames
Police have released new video footage which shows an arson suspect running away from a burning house in Brampton, moments after it appeared to catch fire.
-
Toronto officer who failed to properly investigate woman's call for help days before her murder to keep job
A Toronto police officer who pleaded guilty to neglect of duty for failing to properly investigate a woman's complaint about threats made by her ex-boyfriend before her murder will remain on the job.
Montreal
-
After serious collision in Italy, woman stuck on surgery wait list in Montreal
A family vacation in the Italian countryside quickly turned into a nightmare for Maggie Dunphy after she crashed her rented Vespa in the middle of the road and shattered several bones. The Montreal resident says her nightmare was made worse, however, by Quebec's health-care system after returning home to get proper treatment.
-
New Montreal summer camp helps Ukrainian refugee children integrate in Quebec
A free, new summer camp is aiming to help Ukrainian refugee children and their families settle in Montreal.
-
Montreal home sales on pace with last July, above historical average
The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says July's Montreal home sales were little changed from a year ago but remained above the historical average for this time of year.
Ottawa
-
Cleanup underway after tornado hits Ottawa's south end
The cleanup is underway in Ottawa's south end after a tornado ripped through the area Thursday evening, damaging homes, properties and trees.
-
Chief William Commanda Bridge opens over the Ottawa River
The Chief William Commanda Bridge is now open for cyclists, runners and walkers, providing a new linking connecting Ottawa and Gatineau.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 4-7
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this holiday weekend.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener neurologist charged with 50 counts of sexual assault testifies about breast, pelvic exams
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients testified about his process and reasoning for conducting breast, pelvic and rectal exams on Thursday morning.
-
Montour celebrates Stanley Cup final appearance in Six Nations
Six Nations celebrated NHL hometown hero Brandon Montour Thursday evening.
-
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church transforms into affordable housing in Kitchener
It’s a unique project in an unlikely space – an empty church in Kitchener is being transformed into affordable housing.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. falling behind rest of Canada in providing health care, report says
Saskatchewan residents are below the national average when it comes to having access to health care providers, according to a new report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
-
Sask. man previously convicted of hate speech now accused of impersonating a police officer
A Saskatchewan man convicted of promoting hatred against Jewish people is accused of impersonating a police officer in Saskatoon.
-
Unemployment rate ticks up to 5.5% in July as job creation lags population growth
Canada's unemployment rate rose again last month, as the economy struggles to create enough jobs to match the pace of population growth.
Northern Ontario
-
American man fined $45K for altering shoreline on Georgian Bay property
Making unauthorized changes to the shoreline of a waterfront property in northern Ontario has cost another man thousands of dollars in fines.
-
Kirkland Lake deaths ruled a homicide, victims identified
Two people who died last week in Kirkland Lake were victims of homicide, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Thursday along with their identities.
-
Sudbury police charge 2, seize $271K in narcotics at Flour Mill home
A Sudbury woman and southern Ont. man have been charged and released from custody following a drug raid at a Flour Mill home that revealed $271,000 in narcotics, police say.
Winnipeg
-
'Lost our biggest customer': Manitoba alcohol makers struggle as Liquor Mart labour dispute drags on
The ongoing labour dispute between Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) and union workers took a new direction Thursday as hundreds of MGEU members rallied at the steps of the Manitoba Legislature, demanding wage increases as part of a new contract.
-
Man found dead following house fire: WPS
The Winnipeg Police Service says a man was found dead following a house fire on Thursday night in the Tyndall Park neighbourhood.
-
Winnipeg man arrested for theft, causing disturbance on Via Rail train
A Winnipeg man is facing theft and mischief charges after allegedly causing a disturbance on a Via Rail train ride.
Regina
-
Air conditioning repairs, power consumption on rise amid extreme heat
As Regina residents search for innovative ways to keep cool during the extreme heat, local air conditioning companies are booming with business.
-
Regina paramedics failed to take man to hospital, family says
A Regina family is angry about service they received from Regina EMS. They claim EMS was called twice last week but failed to transport a loved one to hospital.
-
Sask. falling behind rest of Canada in providing health care, report says
Saskatchewan residents are below the national average when it comes to having access to health care providers, according to a new report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information.