PowerPlay grand opening set for Dec. 9 at Southcentre Mall

    Southcentre Mall has a massive new tenant, which aims to be the go-to hub for entertainment in Calgary.

    PowerPlay, located on the mall's third level, is an 80,000-square-foot venue where arcade meets innovative technology.

    The vibrant space boasts interactive 360-degree games, cutting-edge sports simulators, a 16-lane bowling alley with a twist and micro movie theatres.

    With capacity for 1,000 guests, there's also in-seating dining and bar service.

    Those behind PowerPlay say they did their research to curate an experience that's on a whole other level.

    "With the level of technology and obsession with kind of what we're trying to do, I would say that there's nothing like it in Canada, for sure, and even in the U.S.," said Moe Farhat, PowerPlay managing partner.

    There are already expansion plans in the works to include a rooftop patio, laser tag arena and a hidden speakeasy.

    PowerPlay's grand opening is Dec. 9.

