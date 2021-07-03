CHESTERMERE, ALTA. -- Special prayers were held at Calgary's Green Dome mosque and at the Chestermere Islamic Centre east of the city in honour of seven members of the same family who perished in a house fire early Friday.

Imam Syed Soharwardy, with the Islamic Supreme Council of Canada, says relatives of the family, some of whom have just arrived in Alberta from Ontario in the wake of the tragedy, watched livestreams of the services.

Soharwardy, who knows the family, says they're still in shock.

Chestermere Mayor Marshall Chalmers says in a statement that “words cannot effectively express the devastation on (the) community.”

A man and his wife and children from Ontario were staying with his brother and his brother's wife and children at the house, Soharwardy says, when the fire erupted early Friday.

RCMP have said the cause of the fire is under investigation but initial findings don't suggest it was deliberately set.

(The Canadian Press)