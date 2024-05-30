CALGARY
Calgary

    Preliminary hearing set for man accused in deadly 2022 Nanton stabbing

    A preliminary hearing has been set for Ryan Kelly Sutherland, who is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault for an incident that took place in December, 2022. A preliminary hearing has been set for Ryan Kelly Sutherland, who is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault for an incident that took place in December, 2022.
    A preliminary hearing has been set in a deadly stabbing in Nanton from December 2022.

    Nanton resident Ryan Kelly Sutherland faces charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

    A 54-year-old woman died in the home where the attack took place.

    Another woman and two men were taken to hospital.

    At the time, police did not believe it was a random attack.

    A preliminary hearing is usually held to determine if there’s enough evidence to go to trial.

    Sutherland’s hearing is set for June 24th to 28th.

    He has chosen to be tried by a judge alone.

