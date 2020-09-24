CALGARY -- Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is set to respond to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national address.

Kenney is scheduled to speak at a 10 a.m. press conference on Thurday after indicating he was not impressed by the throne speech the day before.

The event, which kicked off a new session of Parliament in the nation's capital, laid out the plan Trudeau's government has for the next four years in office.

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette presented the minority government’s speech from the throne in the Senate Chamber, it detailed a four-pronged approach to pandemic survival and recovery, emphasizing that Canada has to both address today’s challenges and think of the future by tackling climate change, systemic racism, and gender inequity.

Kenney said the speech was missing a critical issue that needs to be addressed by the federal government.

"Earlier today, Statistics Canada showed the steepest decline ever for jobs in the resource sector – 43,000 people lost their good-paying jobs. Every one of these jobs lost represents a family that is disrupted, the uncertainty of how to pay bills or a mortgage, and questions about how folks are going to get food on the table," Kenney wrote in a statement released Wednesday evening.