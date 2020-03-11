CALGARY -- Premier Jason Kenney will speak to reporters Wednesday morning before getting on a plane for Ottawa where he will make a pitch to the federal government on how it can help Alberta weather the economic storm caused by a collapse in the price of oil.

Kenney is scheduled to speak at 9:10 a.m. which will be streamed live on the CTV Calgary website.

Kenney said on Monday he will travel to Ottawa with "several actions that are urgently needed to help protect our economy form the price collapse and the global downturn."

He did not elaborate on what those actions will be but said "all options will be on the table to do everything that we can within our capacity to help to protect jobs and Albertans."

Prices are falling as Saudi Arabia and Russia continue to be at odds about production cuts in a global economy already weakened by the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The price of crude oil fell by 30 per cent Monday morning in the biggest one-day decline since 1991. West Texas Intermediate dropped to US$31 a barrel on Monday, a decline of more than 24 per cent before rebounding slightly, trading at just above $33 on Wednesday morning.

Kenney has already convened an urgent economic panel, led by University of Calgary economist Dr. Jack Mintz, to provide expert advice on how to get through the oil price drop.

"The challenge posed to this province and to Canada could not be more serious," Kenney said on Monday.

"We are in uncharted territory."

Kenney says his government is open to borrowing more to increase spending on infrastructure in an effort to create more jobs. What the province is not prepared to do, however, is considered implementing a sales tax.