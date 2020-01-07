CALGARY -- Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to meet with Premier Jason Kenney Tuesday in Calgary as she continues her tour through Alberta.

This will be the pair’s first meeting of 2020, following their session in late November following the federal election.

At that time, Kenney doubled down on calls for the Liberals to give a firm guarantee on the completion of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion by a fixed date, repeal contentious energy bills C-69 and C-48, and revisit provincial equalization payments.

Tuesday’s meeting comes on the heels of the Deputy Prime Minister’s sit down with Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson in the provincial capital Monday. The pair discussed the new trade agreement with the US and Mexico and federal funding for municipalities.

Freeland’s visit to Alberta comes at a time of strong anti-Ottawa sentiment following the federal election in the fall where no Liberals were elected in Alberta and the Wexit movement emerged.

Alberta's UCP government recently launched a Fair Deal Panel in an effort to give Alberta a bigger voice in Ottawa. Town halls continue this week in Fort McMurray and Fort Saskatchewan to garner feedback from Albertans on a number of options being considered by the province, including withdrawing from the Canada Pension Plan and creating a provincial police force and revenue collection agency.

After meeting with Kenney at the McDougall Centre in Calgary on Tuesday, Freeland will travel north to meet local officials in Grande Prairie and Peace River.