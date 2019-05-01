Premier Jason Kenney and Energy Minister Sonya Savage will speak to reporters Wednesday morning about the Preserving Canada’s Economic Prosperity Act, also known as the ‘turn off the taps’ act.

Bill 12 was proclaimed Tuesday, hours after Kenney was sworn into office, which gives Alberta the ability to restrict energy exports.

In an op-ed published in a B.C. newspaper Wednesday morning, Kenney wrote that he won't use the legislation right away.

B.C. Attorney General David Eby has said his province will challenge the constitutionality of the act in court if Alberta does limit energy exports.

