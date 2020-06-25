CALGARY -- Premier Jason Kenney and Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu, along with area MLAs, are scheduled to give an update at 1 p.m. Thursday on the province's response to a massive hailstorm that damaged hundreds of homes and businesses in northeast Calgary and destroyed several vehicles.

Siding was completely torn away from a number of homes and vehicles had windows smashed out in the communities of Falconridge and Taradale.

Early estimates peg the damage in the hundred of millions of dollars and Mayor Naheed Nenshi has said it could reach as high as $1 billion. Nenshi added more homes were damaged in the June 13 hailstorm than by the 2013 flood, which was one of the costliest disasters in Canadian history.

Ward 5 Coun. George Chahal toured the affected neighbourhoods and said "every block" was impacted by the storm.

Provincial opposition leader Rachel Notley also toured the areas last week and has called for provincial relief.