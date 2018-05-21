CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Premier Notley to deal with pipeline and will skip Premiers’ conference
The premier will work on the Trans Mountain pipeline problem instead of going to the Western Premiers' Conference.
Published Monday, May 21, 2018 5:15PM MDT
Alberta’s premier says it’s more important for her to focus on the upcoming deadline on the future of the Trans Mountain pipeline project than attend a conference.
The Western Premiers' Conference is slated to run for two days this week in Yellowknife. In a statement, a spokesperson said Rachel Notley will be staying in this province to work towards a deal with the federal government and Kinder Morgan, the company behind the project.
It would be surreal and exceptionally tone deaf for anyone to think we could politely discuss pharmacare and cannabis when one of the players is hard at work trying to choke the economic lifeblood of the province and the country. #ableg #bcpoli— Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) May 21, 2018
There is just over a week until the deadline the company set to decide if it will continue with the project after facing crippling regulatory delays. The $7.4 billion project was approved by the federal government but is being blocked by court challenges by British Columbia.
Alberta will be represented at the conference by Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman.