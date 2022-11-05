'Prepared for everything': Ski safety, training top of mind as Alberta begins ski season
As the ski season begins in Alberta, safety and training are top of mind for local organizations and ski hills.
The Canadian Ski Patrol Calgary zone is training a new group of patrollers that will respond when things go downhill on the slopes.
"We are prepared for everything from a minor booboo, and when I say booboo, you know, maybe a twisted joint of some sort, up to life-threatening injuries," said Dean Gould, vice president of operations.
The Canadian Ski Patrol is training 37 new patrollers in Calgary this year.
They have been training in the classroom since September, and are now moving to the field to put what they've learned into action.
On Saturday, the rookies went through various skill stations to practice stabilizing someone and putting them on a backboard, administering oxygen and how to help someone who is trapped in or under something, like a tree.
"To get the new patrollers familiar with some of the resources that they're going to be utilizing and, more importantly, to get them to build their confidence in terms of, you know, employing and utilizing their first aid skills," Gould said.
Patrollers are also taught how to respond to other emergencies beyond the ski hills, such as car crashes.
"We've gotten a number of real-life situations where people drive a long distance in order to get to the ski hills, and it's not uncommon for us to run into a situation where there has been an accident or what have you, and we will stop and assist when required," Gould said.
Everything with Canadian Ski Patrol is done on a volunteer basis.
However, rookie patroller Kaitlyn Fulton, who is an avid Lake Louise skier, said the experience is worth more than money.
"I feel like my self-confidence has gone up a ton. I feel like, as a female, that I'm able to go into situations now with the training that I do have and to be confident in what I'm doing and to be able to take control," she told CTV News.
"I'm going to be able to give back in a way that I've never been able to do."
In total, the Canadian Ski Patrol Calgary zone has just under 200 patrollers that work at all the major ski hills in and around the city.
"We've got doctors, lawyers, we've got firemen, business people … we want people that are energetic, that are team players that can work under stress in a calm demeanour," Gould said.
WINSPORT INSTRUCTOR SHORTAGE
Meanwhile, Winsport is still looking for ski and snowboard instructors for the season.
It needs about 270, but right now, it only has around 135,
"We've got the biggest snow school in Canada, and between skiing and snowboarding for all ages, whether it's private or the schools that come in, you know, we need a lot of talented people that can teach people in a safe manner," said Dale Oviatt, communications manager at Winsport.
Oviatt said they might have to cut some of their classes if those positions remain vacant.
He believes a few factors are behind the staffing challenges.
"There is some hesitancy from people to come in overseas, or what have you, to work here because of COVID, so that's part of the reason, and it's just like everywhere else that just it's hard to get staffing," Oviatt said.
Winsport is looking for people who have experience skiing or snowboarding and are willing to get certified.
The training lasts a couple of weeks, according to Oviatt.
"There's some virtual programs that they have to go through and then they come on-site. We do some internal training and then they come out on snow," he said.
"There's a lot involved and you know, obviously, safety is our number one priority, and that's the biggest part of our training."
Despite the challenges, Oviatt anticipates a successful ski season ahead.
"This is really our first post-COVID season in a couple years, and you know, it's going to be fairly wide open. We know people want to get out and be active this winter and we're really excited to be a big part of that," he said.
Winsport opens on Nov. 25 and will be open every day, except on Christmas, until it closes in April.
CFL fans can expect to see Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Jordan Davis, and Josh Ross perform at this year’s Grey Cup Halftime Show.