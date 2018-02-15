A three-year-old girl was transported by ambulance to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in serious but stable condition after suffering severe injuries to her face in an attack by her family’s pet.

According to Calgary Police Service officials, the dog, of an undetermined breed, bit the young girl in the face shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of 72 Street Northwest in the community of Bowness.

The girl’s mother drove her injured daughter to an EMS station along Home Road N.W. and a paramedic crew took the girl into their care and transported her to the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

Members of the Calgary Police Service continue to investigate the attack.