Pressure on Alberta Children's Hospital continues; health minister says signs suggest infections may fall
Three days after announcing it will pull staff from children's respite care at Rotary Flames House to help at Alberta Children’s Hospital, the province says it is working to build capacity and hopes better supplies of over-the-counter cold medication will keep kids out of care.
"We need to make sure that children are getting the medications that they need so that parents can keep and take care of kids at home," Premier Danielle Smith said in the legislature Monday.
Smith also said her recent decision to appoint a special administrator in place of the Alberta Health Services board will speed up changes needed to provide families with adequate care.
Health Minster Jason Copping says capacity is important, shuffling staff around is temporary and there are signs the current wave of influenza, RSA and COVID-19 infections is slowing.
So far this fall, 205 kids under the age of 10 have been hospitalized in Alberta with flu, 20 have required ICU and two have died.
Dr. Joe Vipond, an emergency room physician, says the current approach isn't working and says the province – including newly appointed Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mark Joffe – need to start offering solutions beyond asking medical staff to do more.
"We have too many sick kids coming in, and we're trying to build up the sides of the tub, what we really should be doing is turning off the taps," Vipond said.
"There's been no effort – zero effort – made to decrease the amount of sick kids coming into the system."
