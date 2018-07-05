Two guests of the Sheraton Cavalier in northeast Calgary were pulled from the hotel’s pool on Thursday afternoon and assessed by EMS.

According to Calgary Fire Department Public Information Officer Carol Henke, emergency crews were called to the hotel at around 4:30 p.m. after an adult male who was not a strong swimmer found himself in the deep end of the pool. A 12-year-old boy was unsuccessful in his attempts to pull the adult to safety and a bystander pulled the preteen from the water. The bystander then noticed the unconscious man at the bottom of the pool and entered the water to retrieve him.

The adult regained consciousness on the deck of the pool. The relationship between the 12-year-old and the adult has not been confirmed but Henke says the two were guests of the hotel.

EMS officials confirm the two patients were assessed at the scene but neither required transport to hospital.

Representatives of the Sheraton Cavalier confirm there is no lifeguard at the pool but staff members do monitor the area on a regular basis.

More details to follow