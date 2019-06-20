A city committee is taking a closer look at a proposed plan that would connect Calgarians to the mountains by bus and by rail.

The Banff-Calgary Mass Transit project would link up Canmore, Cochrane and the City of Calgary with the mountain community.

A report, released earlier this year, said the project would have a significant impact on the amount of highway traffic.

If it goes ahead, the transit corridor could see an estimated 200,000 to 490,000 people using the bus service and between 220,000 and 620,000 riders on the rail service.

However, it would take about $680 million to build the infrastructure needed to support the service.

It's expected that after the committee looks over the report, it will come up with some recommendations.