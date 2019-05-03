The group that oversees thousands of abandoned energy wells in the province of Alberta has taken an unprecedented step in the wake of the collapse of Calgary-based Trident Exploration.

The Orphan Wells Association, a non-profit organization funded by the energy industry to address abandoned wells, says it asked the court to appoint a receiver to manage just over 4,000 wells in Alberta, formerly owned by Trident Exploration

The organization said on Friday morning that the application was granted.

Earlier this week, Trident, a natural gas producer that owned just over 4,000 wells in Alberta, shutdown its operations and terminated the employment of 33 employees and 61 contractors.

The firm blamed low natural gas prices, high lease costs and high property taxes for its failure.

The directors of the company then walked away from their assets after they failed to make an agreement with the Alberta Energy Regulator.

The AER was set to take over the abandoned wells and ensure they are managed properly, but the OWA requested the court to appoint a receiver for Trident’s assets, something the directors did not attempt to do before they resigned.

In a release on Friday, the OWA says that orphaning should be a last resort and wherever possible the wells should remain in operation by responsible companies.

The organization says PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. was appointed on Friday morning.

PWC will now ensure that Trident Exploration’s wells are properly cared for, maintained or shut-in wherever required.

The company will also conduct sales of any saleable assets to companies willing to step in to take over the wells.