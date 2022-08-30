Pride crosswalk at Calgary's Mount Royal University refreshed

An installation aimed at improving LGBTQ2S+ awareness in Calgary received a fresh coat of paint on Tuesday.

The rainbow crosswalk at Mount Royal University was first unveiled in 2018 as a sign of the institution’s commitment to be a respectful and inclusive campus for all students.

Workers were at the site on Tuesday applying more paint to the pavement and adding a new design to reflect the community's Progressive Pride Flag.

MRU students say the crosswalk is "a sign of safety and community" at the school.

"To see it updated is just a sign (that) we're moving forward and continuing with that," said Hayl Balla.

Officials at the school agree with the crosswalk's message.

"We should not act in a way that our community members live in fear," said MRU's associate vice-president of equity, diversity and inclusion Moussa Magassa.

"It doesn't benefit us to not be doing the right thing to include them. We need to change our behaviour – we need to reflect on how we create these spaces."

Zoom Painting, a local Calgary business that donated the cost of the initial crosswalk, is overseeing the project to renew it.