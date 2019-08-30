

It’s the Labour Day long weekend and the unofficial end to summer, so Calgarians are going to want to get out and enjoy it. Here’s a list of events happening in and around the city.

BUMP Festival

The Beltline Urban Mural Project (BUMP) Festival runs until Saturday, featuring more than a dozen large murals throughout the Beltline neighbourhood. Along with walking tours of the murals, which were created by artists from across Canada, the United States and even South Africa.

The festival will culminate with an Alley Party going from 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturday behind Inner City Brewing, on 11th Avenue between 7th Street and 8th Street S.W.

The event is free and kid-friendly.

Shaw Charity Golf Classic

The Shaw Charity Golf Classic goes until Sunday at Canyon Meadows Golf Club.

Along with watching top-level golf, Saturday will feature a concert by Chad Brownlee, a nine-hole celebrity shootout and an appearance by the Grey Cup and mascot Buddy the Beaver.

Gates open to the public at 8:30 a.m. for Sunday’s final round and tee times are from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Fiesta Filipino

Fiesta Filipino runs from Friday to Sunday at Olympic Plaza where 60,000 are expected for the fifth annual celebration.

More than a dozen food vendors will be on hand, along with a beer garden and a kid zone where children can try Filipino games.

Fiesta Filipino is also partnering with Arts Commons, which will feature a free show of Filipino artwork.

Pride Parade

The 29th annual Calgary Pride Parade gets underway Sunday at 11 a.m.

Starting at 3rd Street S.E., the parade will head west on 6th Avenue, then turn north at 6th Street S.W. and ending at 2nd Avenue S.W.

Tens of thousands are expected to take part, making the Calgary Pride Parade the second largest in the city.

Labour Day Classic

The Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Eskimos will meet for another Labour Day Classic at McMahon Stadium. Kickoff is 3 p.m. on Monday.

All-star quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell could be on the field for the Stamps, as he was taken off the six-game injured list and returned to practise earlier this week.

Iron Maiden

The Saddledome will be rocking on Saturday when heavy metal legends Iron Maiden perform as part of the Legacy of the Beast Tour.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Party in the Park

Canada Olympic Park will also be rocking on Saturday and Sunday during the Party in the Park, featuring Styx, 5440, George Thorogood, Vince Neil and The Northern Pikes.

Parking is $10 per day and ticket holders will get a discount on activities at COP, including the Zipline, Summer Bobsleigh, Scenic Chairlift and Free Fall.

Something From Nothing Fashion Show and Dance Battle

Dance, music, fashion and shopping will be on offer at the Something From Nothing fashion show and dance battle at cSpace King Edward, 1721 29th Avenue S.W.

Velour Clothing Exchange, Like New Vintage and PULSE Studios are collaborating to stage a unique fashion show that will be followed by an open-style battle featuring talent from the Calgary and Red Deer street dance community. Judges will include Kid David, Logistix and Shotyme.

The event goes from 7 to 11 p.m. and entry is $15.

Calgary Highland Games

Organized by the Calgary United Scottish Games Association, the Calgary Highland Games have grown one of the most prestigious in western Canada, attracting competitors from across Canada and the United States.

Some of the world’s top pipers, drummers, dancers and heavy event athlets will be in attendance.

The Games go Saturday at the Calgary Rugby Union, 9025 Shepard Road S.E.