Pride Week gets unofficial start Friday with raising of progress flag at city hall

A special flag raising was held outside City Hall Friday morning for the unofficial start to Pride Week.

Highlighted by Indigenous drumming, the Progress Flag was raised in front of the mayor and members of the 2+LGBTQ+ community.

It's just one of several events celebrating Pride Week, which officially kicks off Saturday at Central Memorial Park.

Calgary Pride says it began using the Progress Flag which includes the colours of the Trans and Two-Spirit flags to embrace the diversity of Pride.

Supporters say we've come a long way, but there's still much more work to be done.

"If we're really going to be a strong society and we're really going to progress humankind, we have to understand how important it is to ensure everyone feels seen and heard for the person that they are," said Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek.

"In a North American context, we're thrilled to be able to celebrate," said Calgary Pride spokesperson Brit Nickerson. "But we also recognize the fight's not over."

Saturday's Central Memorial Park event kicks off at noon and features family-friendly performances, including Molly Fi, House of Cards, Alek Gingerbend, Thug Shells and DJ Krista Mac. There will also be numerous vendors and food trucks and a free 7:30 p.m. screening of the film "Kiki."