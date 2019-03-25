Canada’s Finance Minister Bill Morneau is in Calgary to talk about the budget and will be met by a crowd of protesters when he arrives at the Fairmont Palliser hotel on Monday morning.

Canada Action is organizing a ‘Proud, Positive and Proactive’ rally for 11:00 a.m. outside the downtown hotel.

The group is calling on the government to get going on pipelines and says the budget ‘did next to nothing’ to help the energy industry.

“Let’s make sure our message is heard across the country. It doesn’t matter who you vote for, when it comes to energy and the economy, we have to get competitive again and we have to get people back to work,” said Cody Battershill, Canada Action.

Canada Action is also protesting Bill C-48 and Bill C-69 and the group is inviting people to gather to show their support for the energy sector.

Morneau’s speech is scheduled to start at 11:30 and is hosted by the Economic Club of Canada.

More to come…