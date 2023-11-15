Pro-Palestine rally calling for ceasefire draws dozens outside Lethbridge City Hall

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

More than 100 Palestinian supporters rallied in front of Lethbridge City Hall Tuesday night calling for an end to the bloodshed and unfolding humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

“The rally is something that I’m proud of, that people are starting to wake up and understand what's going on,” said Naji Saleh, who attending the rally.

Many in attendance held signs, chanted “free, free Palestine” and pleaded for a ceasefire.

“I spend a lot of time processing what's going on, on social media and it's hard to look away, which we shouldn't be looking away right now,” said attendee Grace Wirzba.

Saleh was born in Jordan but now calls Canada home.

He has extended family in Gaza. He said around 25 cousins of his brother-in-law have been killed

“There’s no water, no food, no electricity getting into Gaza, that tells by itself how controlled our people are inside,” he said. “Some people call it an open-air prison.”

The war began on Oct. 7 after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel killing some 1,200 people and taking more than 200 hostages.

In response, Israeli forces swiftly moved in.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry claims more than 11,000 Palestinians have died.

“People revenge and react in some way and now we are hearing all of what's going on around the world,” Saleh said.

The Lethbridge Police Service was on hand throughout the two-hour rally to monitor the crowd. The LPS said there were no incidents and no charges were laid.

“It's fantastic to see people out and supporting each other and, again, that turnout means a lot to the people who can't be here,” Wirzba added.