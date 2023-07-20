'Proactive work, quick action': Multiple firearms seized, multiple individuals arrested in Calgary

Calgary police say their violent crime suppression team has seized several firearms and arrested several men in a two-week period.

One of the men was arrested July 6 while officers were doing a walkthrough of a restaurant in the 400 block of 8 Avenue S.W.

According to police, a man inside the restaurant was in breach of release conditions and in the process of taking him into custody it was discovered he had a loaded 9mm handgun in his bag.

Both Khat Reat, 26, of Calgary, faces the following charges:

Careless use of a firearm;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Carrying a concealed weapon;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Possession of a loaded firearm;

Possession of a weapon obtained by crime;

Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order; and

Failing to comply with a court order (x3).

He'll appear in court Friday.

Three more men were taken into custody July 15 during a traffic stop in the 800 block of 9 Avenue S.W.

According to police, officers spotted a suspect from an earlier incident inside a vehicle, pulled the vehicle over and arrested everyone inside, three of whom were in possession of loaded Glock handguns.

Harliv Cheema, 18, of Calgary, faces the following charges:

Carrying a concealed weapon;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Possession of a loaded firearm; and

Possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number.

Brian Adams, 29, of Calgary, faces the following charges:

Carrying a concealed weapon;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Possession of a loaded firearm;

Possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number; and

Possession of a controlled substance.

Ethan Michael Phan, 22, of Calgary, faces the following charges:

Carrying a concealed weapon;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Possession of a loaded firearm; and

Possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number.

All three will appear in court Aug. 8.

During the July 6 incident, police say they also arrested a second individual on drug charges and 22 outstanding warrants, some of which related to firearms offences.

Goaner Tut, 18, of Calgary, faces the following new charges:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x2 -- crack cocaine and fentanyl);

Possession of property obtained by crime;

Obstruction; and

Failing to comply with a court order.

His existing warrants included:

Firearms offences;

Failing to comply with a court order;

Trafficking of a controlled substance; and

Traffic Safety Act violations.

He'll appear in court July 28.

During the July 15 incident, a fourth individual was released without charges.

Police seized other items and two vehicles in the course of the investigation.

Police say addressing gun violence in Calgary remains a priority.

"It is very concerning that we found these offenders in possession of loaded firearms while out in busy public areas," said Staff Sgt. Mike Lalande of the Calgary police organized crime and offender management section.

"Thanks to proactive work and quick action from our patrol and VCST officers, we were able to seize these firearms and likely prevent further violence."