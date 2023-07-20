'Proactive work, quick action': Multiple firearms seized, multiple individuals arrested in Calgary
Calgary police say their violent crime suppression team has seized several firearms and arrested several men in a two-week period.
One of the men was arrested July 6 while officers were doing a walkthrough of a restaurant in the 400 block of 8 Avenue S.W.
According to police, a man inside the restaurant was in breach of release conditions and in the process of taking him into custody it was discovered he had a loaded 9mm handgun in his bag.
Both Khat Reat, 26, of Calgary, faces the following charges:
- Careless use of a firearm;
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;
- Carrying a concealed weapon;
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm;
- Possession of a loaded firearm;
- Possession of a weapon obtained by crime;
- Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order; and
- Failing to comply with a court order (x3).
He'll appear in court Friday.
Three more men were taken into custody July 15 during a traffic stop in the 800 block of 9 Avenue S.W.
According to police, officers spotted a suspect from an earlier incident inside a vehicle, pulled the vehicle over and arrested everyone inside, three of whom were in possession of loaded Glock handguns.
Harliv Cheema, 18, of Calgary, faces the following charges:
- Carrying a concealed weapon;
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm;
- Possession of a loaded firearm; and
- Possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number.
Brian Adams, 29, of Calgary, faces the following charges:
- Carrying a concealed weapon;
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm;
- Possession of a loaded firearm;
- Possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number; and
- Possession of a controlled substance.
Ethan Michael Phan, 22, of Calgary, faces the following charges:
- Carrying a concealed weapon;
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm;
- Possession of a loaded firearm; and
- Possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number.
All three will appear in court Aug. 8.
During the July 6 incident, police say they also arrested a second individual on drug charges and 22 outstanding warrants, some of which related to firearms offences.
Goaner Tut, 18, of Calgary, faces the following new charges:
- Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x2 -- crack cocaine and fentanyl);
- Possession of property obtained by crime;
- Obstruction; and
- Failing to comply with a court order.
His existing warrants included:
- Firearms offences;
- Failing to comply with a court order;
- Trafficking of a controlled substance; and
- Traffic Safety Act violations.
He'll appear in court July 28.
During the July 15 incident, a fourth individual was released without charges.
Police seized other items and two vehicles in the course of the investigation.
Police say addressing gun violence in Calgary remains a priority.
"It is very concerning that we found these offenders in possession of loaded firearms while out in busy public areas," said Staff Sgt. Mike Lalande of the Calgary police organized crime and offender management section.
"Thanks to proactive work and quick action from our patrol and VCST officers, we were able to seize these firearms and likely prevent further violence."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Paul Bernardo to remain in medium-security prison, corrections review finds decision to transfer 'sound'
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws, a review has found. The transfer will stand, but the report has sparked calls from the victims' families and politicians for policy change.
Helicopter pilot killed in crash during firefighting operation in northern Alberta
A helicopter pilot who was helping fight fires in northern Alberta was killed in a crash on Wednesday.
BREAKING | Mother in B.C. Amber Alert case seen in Kamloops last weekend, may be accompanied by 2 men
Mounties say the suspect in an ongoing B.C. Amber Alert was seen grocery shopping in Kamloops last weekend.
Top-secret security committee reports challenges accessing information from government
One of the committees tapped by the prime minister to look into the state of foreign interference in Canada says it is still experiencing significant hurdles accessing information from various government departments.
New study highlights the gap between condo and house prices in major Canadian cities
As the average price of a home in Canada rises year-over-year, a new study is highlighting the growing gap between the cost of condominiums and houses in major Canadian cities. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of houses and condos that are currently on the market, while comparing average prices between both property types.
Strong support for Team Canada as fans gather to cheer on the players in their opening World Cup match
As Team Canada heads into its opening match at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Canadians are there to offer their support and cheer on the players.
In a nod to Oppenheimer's legacy, U.S. officials vow to prioritize cleanup at nuclear lab
The price tag for cleaning up waste from the once top-secret Manhattan Project and subsequent Cold War-era nuclear research at Los Alamos National Laboratory has more than doubled in the last seven years, and independent federal investigators say federal officials will have to do better to track costs and progress.
Ont. children's camp owner and her convicted sex offender husband arrested in human trafficking investigation
A convicted sex offender living on the same property as a summer camp for children with autism in Essa Township was arrested, along with his wife, in a human trafficking investigation two days after Ontario Provincial Police issued a rare public advisory about him.
New book explains how human brains are predisposed to believe conspiracy theories and political lies
A new book from a University of Toronto professor explores how human brains are predisposed to believe conspiracy theories and political lies.
Edmonton
-
'It's broken': Smith urges Albertans to get off of 'misnamed' regulated rate option power
Alberta's premier says anyone who can ditch the regulated rate option (RRO) for electricity should do so, while her government works on ways to help people struggling with high utility bills.
-
Edmonton police hate crimes unit investigating series of targeted anti-Pride incidents on west-end
The Edmonton Police Service’s hate crime unit has opened an investigation into a series of recent incidents at a west–end home involving the theft of Pride flags and the unusual delivery of a sign with a hateful message.
-
Helicopter pilot killed in crash during firefighting operation in northern Alberta
A helicopter pilot who was helping fight fires in northern Alberta was killed in a crash on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Mother in B.C. Amber Alert case seen in Kamloops last weekend, may be accompanied by 2 men
Mounties say the suspect in an ongoing B.C. Amber Alert was seen grocery shopping in Kamloops last weekend.
-
Legal action 'possible' following Surrey police decision
Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke has remained silent over what her next move will be, following the announcement the city must move forward with the Surrey Police Service.
-
Plans announced for fallen B.C. wildfire fighter’s memorial service
A public memorial procession and service to honour fallen B.C. wildfire fighter Devyn Gale will take place in her home town of Revelstoke on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Families of military members killed in 2020 Cyclone helicopter crash sue manufacturer
The families of the six Canadian Armed Forces members who were killed when a Cyclone helicopter crashed off the coast of Greece in April 2020 are suing the manufacturer.
-
Shortage of daycare spots causing panic for some Nova Scotia parents
A Dartmouth mother of 11-month-old twins said she's left panicked and scrambling to find daycare after losing the child care spots she had secured and paid a deposit for.
-
N.S. officer accepts blame for error in rape probe but says officers could have acted
A Halifax police officer accused of mishandling the investigation of an alleged sexual assault in 2018 says he accepts blame for failing to collect the woman's clothing as evidence.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. judge dismisses woman's claim to former Tofino commune property known as 'Poole's Land'
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has tossed out a woman's claim to a portion of a property that was once home to an iconic, longstanding commune near Tofino.
-
Nanaimo RCMP say alcohol likely a factor after wrong-way crash sends 2 to hospital
Mounties say alcohol was likely a factor after a wrong-way driver collided head-on with another vehicle, sending both drivers to hospital with serious injuries in Nanaimo.
-
Great Britain national hockey player killed in crash on Vancouver Island
A single-vehicle crash on Vancouver Island has claimed the life of a star player on Great Britain's national hockey team. The Shawnigan Lake RCMP are investigating the collision that killed 33-year-old Mike Hammond of Langford early Wednesday morning.
Toronto
-
Ontario hospital nurses awarded average raises of 11% over 2 years, union says
Ontario hospital nurses will be getting raises of what their union says amounts to an average of 11 per cent over two years.
-
Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches end for GTA
The severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for the Greater Toronto Area Thursday night have now ended.
-
Toronto tenants successfully fight illegal charges landlord attempted to impose
After the tenants of a Toronto apartment building were told they would have to start paying for some services that were previously free, they were able to successfully fight the proposed charges with the help of their MPP.
Montreal
-
Police five arrest in second raid at illegal Montreal magic mushroom shop
Police have raided an illegal magic mushroom shop east of downtown Montreal for the second time since it opened its doors earlier this month.
-
Montreal Scrabble champion picks up $10,000 prize at Las Vegas tournament
A Montreal Scrabble player picked up the top $10,000 prize at a Las Vegas tournament after a “ferocious” best-of-five series on Wednesday.“I was somewhat in a state of shock,” said 29-year-old Joshua Sokol, who picked up the title in game five. “I just was trying to contain myself, and to just finish the game.”
-
South Shore transit user says her commute times will double when the REM opens
The South Shore portion of the new REM rail line will open to the public at the end of July. When it does, buses will stop porting commuters across the Champlain Bridge. In theory, people can just take the REM instead, but some say it will significantly increase their travel time.
Ottawa
-
Pedestrian killed in collision involving OC Transpo bus in Ottawa's east end
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and a bus at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Tremblay Road at approximately 11 a.m.
-
O-Train will not return to service until all vehicles are inspected, councillor says
An Ottawa councillor says the O-Train will not return to service until Rideau Transit Group and OC Transpo inspect all 45 LRT vehicles, meaning the shutdown of Ottawa's light-rail transit system could extend into next week.
-
Ontario hospital nurses awarded average raises of 11% over 2 years, union says
Ontario hospital nurses will be getting raises of what their union says amounts to an average of 11 per cent over two years.
Kitchener
-
Multiple people arrested for scams targeting Waterloo Region homeowners
Waterloo regional police have made arrests in two separate fraud investigations with losses totalling a combined $1.7 million.
-
Cambridge, Ont. feeling effects of U.S. writer and actor strikes
Twin strikes by Hollywood writers and actors are having ripple effects in Canada, including Cambridge, Ont.
-
New murals coming to Laurier University to celebrate Indigenous culture
Wilfred Laurier University will soon have new artwork thanks to a real community effort.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon actor intervenes as man attempts to jump off University Bridge
Monika Holman says she was walking down the University Bridge on Wednesday on her way to a rehearsal for a Fringe play when she saw a man starting to climb over the edge.
-
Sask. police watchdog says 'white powder' found in cell where man died in custody
The provincial police watchdog says it recovered a quantity of “unknown white powder” in the detention cell where a Pelican Narrows man died while in RCMP custody.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Company doing road repair pilot project leaving Sudbury after dispute with the city
The company contracted to complete a new type of road repair in Sudbury says it is leaving because of the actions of city staff.
-
Sudbury, Ont., police say that for 20 years, suspect left jars containing child porn near lake
Greater Sudbury Police said Thursday they cracked a 23-year-old mystery of who was leaving jars containing hand-written child porn in the Vermilion Lake area.
-
Ont. children's camp owner and her convicted sex offender husband arrested in human trafficking investigation
A convicted sex offender living on the same property as a summer camp for children with autism in Essa Township was arrested, along with his wife, in a human trafficking investigation two days after Ontario Provincial Police issued a rare public advisory about him.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg mayor is supportive of landfill search for remains, Indigenous leaders say
Some Manitoba Indigenous leaders say Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham has offered support for a landfill search for human remains, but the province continues to be an obstacle.
-
'A human rights matter': Winnipeg MP calls on United Nations for help with landfill search
A Winnipeg MP is asking the United Nations (UN) for help in the fight to have a Manitoba landfill searched for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
How a giant mosquito has put this tiny Manitoba community on the map
Mosquitoes - the summer pest that you wish would just go away. But for one small community about an hour north of Winnipeg, the nuisance has put them on the map and caught the eye of a major bug spray brand.
Regina
-
Consulting experts question why issues of sexism left out of Experience Regina independent review
One week after REAL released the findings of an independent review into its controversial Experience Regina campaign, some policy and consulting experts are still left with questions.
-
'Able to connect to something': local artist creates mural showcasing prairie scenery
A mural depicting a diverse group of bus passengers taking in some prairie scenery has been created on the side of the Revera Renaissance Retirement Home.
-
Sask. woman part of international study seeking to improve healthcare for those with brain injuries
Barb Butler was involved in a motor vehicle accident in 1993, resulting in a brain injury.