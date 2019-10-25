CALGARY – A portion of a southwest Calgary park has been closed to the public following multiple reports of a black bear helping itself to the contents of residential garbage bins.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement confirms the west portion of Griffith Woods Park, south of the community of Discovery Ridge, has been temporarily closed. The closure went into effect Thursday. Officers continue their attempts to capture the animal that Alberta Fish and Wildlife referred to as a problem bear in a statement released Friday.

To reduce the risk of conditioning and habituating bears, Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement encourages residents who live near green spaces or Calgary city limits to take the following preventative measures:

Place garbage and recycling in bear-resistant, airtight containers

Keep compost indoors

Remove bird feeders from your yard between the months of April and November

Remove spilled birdseed

Clean barbecues after every use and store them in a bear-resistant buildings

Pick ripening fruit as early as possible

Feed pets indoors

Keep dogs on leash

Dangerous wildlife activity can be reported to the 24-hour Report-a-Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800