CALGARY – Authorities in Banff National Park have shut down a trail system near the townsite this week because of cow elk that have become aggressive towards visitors.

According to Parks Canada, a number of female elk have charged at people walking along the trails near Tunnel Mountain and the surrounding areas.

There are no reports of anyone being injured.

In addition to shutting down the area, officials remind visitors to:

Remain at least 30 metres away from all elk

Walk on open roads instead of forest trails to avoid surprising elk and their young

Keep children close by and make sure pets always remain on a leash

Travel in groups and carry a walking stick, pepper spray or umbrella

Park officials say elk can be aggressive and will attack without warning.

Bull elk are known to be particularly aggressive during the fall mating season, while cow elk are known to protect their young during the calving season in the spring.

You should never approach elk during any season as they are known to be very dangerous.